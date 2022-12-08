William “Bill” Joseph Neuroth, born on June 2nd, 1946, died peacefully in his home on December 3rd, 2022. He was surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle against cancer.
William was born in Ames, Iowa by Letitia (Kenne) and Florian Neuroth. He was raised and educated in Iowa, graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Marshalltown in 1964. He then served honorably in the United States Army for two tours in the Vietnam war from 1965-1970, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant while earning the Bronze Star medal. He found a passion in cooking during high school, which carried him through a long career as a chef during part of his military service, as well as various restaurants and catering businesses throughout Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. In 1989, he began a 30-year-long career with HyVee Grocery, beginning in the deli and ending in management until his retirement in 2020.
On November 28, 1986, Bill was married to Teri Juckette in Norwalk, Iowa. They have two children: Amelia Neuroth and Christian Neuroth. Bill’s family remembers him as a lighthearted, loving, generous and kind jokester who encouraged them unconditionally to pursue their goals in life. He was passionate about gardening and nature, putting his green thumb to use on a daily basis. William was especially proud of the bird and butterfly sanctuary he created in his backyard. He was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, never missing a game and cheering loud enough for the neighbors to hear. During his retirement, he especially enjoyed having more time to read, date his wife and refine his bread-baking skills.
William was preceded in death by his father, Florian; and a son, Christopher.
He is also survived by his mother, Letitia; five siblings, Mary Kay Neuroth, Stephen Neuroth (Donita), Teresa Cirves (Gary), Thomas Neuroth (Cindy) and Joan Boudreaux (Ted); his former spouse, Phyllis Nelson, and their four children, Tamra McGee, Troy Neuroth, Trisha Clark and Tiffany Anderson; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, Missouri on Tuesday, December 13, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Legion Post 95 in Liberty, the Martha Lafite Nature Sanctuary, the Liberty Parks & Recreation department or the Liberty Mid-Continent Public Library. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dwnwhitechapel.com for the Neuroth family.
