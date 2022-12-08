William “Bill” Joseph Neuroth, born on June 2nd, 1946, died peacefully in his home on December 3rd, 2022. He was surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle against cancer.

William was born in Ames, Iowa by Letitia (Kenne) and Florian Neuroth. He was raised and educated in Iowa, graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Marshalltown in 1964. He then served honorably in the United States Army for two tours in the Vietnam war from 1965-1970, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant while earning the Bronze Star medal. He found a passion in cooking during high school, which carried him through a long career as a chef during part of his military service, as well as various restaurants and catering businesses throughout Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. In 1989, he began a 30-year-long career with HyVee Grocery, beginning in the deli and ending in management until his retirement in 2020.

