William "Bill" Walter Quigley Jr.
August 9, 1939 — October 26, 2022
Bill was born and raised with great memories in the small town of Albany, MO, where he attended kindergarten through graduation in 1957. Growing up, Bill was an athlete that participated in all sports. As a senior at Albany High School, Bill won the Outstanding Athletics Award. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Missouri National Guard and then enrolled at Northwest Missouri State, where he obtained a degree in Social Science and Business and a teaching certificate in 1962. He was President of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity his senior year at NWMS.
On Nov. 3, 1965, Bill wed the love of his life, Jane Flamank. After a brief stint in the state of Kansas, where Bill was a teacher at Midway Rural High School, Jane convinced him to move back to Missouri or she would go without him. In 1967, Bill accepted a teaching position at Liberty High School, where he stayed for the rest of his working life.
Bill obtained a Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling from Central Missouri and was a counselor at Liberty High School for 25 years. He helped shape the lives of countless students at LHS and was known as a teacher who truly cared about them. After retiring from Liberty in 1997, Bill was a driver for Liberty Hospital for 13 years before truly retiring. Bill was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He loved the community and living in the neighborhood of Wynbrick, which Bill called the best move of his life. He enjoyed all his wonderful neighbors and friends, many special parties, Thursday night socials and the Wednesday night men’s gatherings at The Landing, which was one of Bill's favorite local hangouts. He so enjoyed time with new and old friends.
Bill was a devoted lifelong Missouri Tigers fan, loved the Liberty Blue Jays, KC Chiefs and KC Royals. He and family enjoyed watching sports and traveling to many games over the years. After his sons Justin and Tyrin were born, the family spent many summers at the Lake of the Ozarks cabin where he was an avid fisherman. In the winter months, Bill and family would often visit their Breckenridge condo where he taught the boys to ski. Bill was an accomplished runner as well, completing the Kansas City Marathon in 1983. Travel was a passion for Bill, where he spent many weeks in Mexico with friends and family, earning the name “Captain Cabo."
Bill loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife, Jane of Liberty; son, Justin (Shannon) Quigley and grandchildren, Parker and Morrissey Jane of Kansas City North; and son, Tyrin (Louella) Quigley, and grandchildren, Ethan and Colton of Los Angeles; his brother, Rod and sister-in-law, Karen of St. Joseph, MO and his nephews, Jake, Grant, Todd, and niece, Katie; his brothers-in-law, George (Clare) Flamank of Richmond, MO and Bill Flamank of Lee’s Summit, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Walter Quigley and Florence (Lemley) Quigley of Albany, MO; and sister-in-law, Jean Flamank.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Bill’s life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Cemetery in Albany, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepard Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.
