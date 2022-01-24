William “Billy” Blumhardt, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in his home with family.
His instructions were to not have a funeral or formal memorial service but simply get together and celebrate. In keeping with his request, that is what we will do. Donations to the family are humbly accepted to help with his daughter’s college expenses as well as the various expenses that his longtime illness has incurred. Just as importantly, simply thinking of Billy while enjoying time with family and friends would also be a very fitting way to honor Billy’s life.
Billy enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and was known for his wonderful meals. He also very much enjoyed yard work and was often outside watering and mowing, not just his yard, but the neighbors’ yards as well. Known for his generous spirit, he often would bring cookies and coffee to the medical staff when he would attend appointments for his medical care.
He enjoyed a full and dynamic life. Some of his adventures included living in Hawaii, living on a boat, owning and managing a bar and grill in Galveston, Texas, and being heavily involved with the Kansas City Audi club. He also spent several years traveling the country to dog shows where he was known by the nickname “Captain Schippy," which reflected his love for the Schipperke breed and his beloved dog, Scarlet. He often entertained other exhibitors with his guitar and was always there to lend a hand for loading and unloading, holding a dog, or anything else that needed to be done.
Billy met and married his wife, Candace, in 1999 and had one daughter in 2000. In 2003, they settled in the Shoal Creek area of Kansas City North where they made their home and raised their daughter. He worked for Ford and in the family pet sitting business until 2009 when he became disabled from a crippling motorcycle accident.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Candace Blumhardt, of the home and his daughter, Elizabeth Blumhardt, also of the home; four brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at North Kansas City Hospital, the Wound Care Center at North Kansas City, North Kansas City Home Health and also Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.