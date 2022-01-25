William Daniel “Bill” Moses, 79, of Liberty, Missouri passed away January 14, 2022. A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., and funeral services will be at 3 p.m. all on Saturday, January 29 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Bill was born November 6, 1942, in Waterville, Kansas to Daniel and Vlasta Moses of Blue Rapids, KS. He graduated from Blue Rapids High School and went on to a technical college in Kansas City, where he earned an Electronics Technician degree. Bill worked for a variety of medical equipment companies servicing and repairing many of the original CAT scan machines used in hospitals for medical imaging, and retired from GE on January 1, 2011. He attended Journey Church of Liberty for the past 5 years.
Bill loved dirt bike riding, boating, and golfing. He enjoyed tinkering on projects, telling jokes, and watching sports. Bill enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and throwing Super Bowl parties for 17 straight years before the Covid-19 reared its ugly head.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Moses and Vlasta (Pishny) Moses. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Helen (Lintott) Moses and his children, Michael Bret Moses of Las Vegas, NV and Matthew Bart Moses (Jackie) of Hayward, CA from his previous marriage to Sandra Kaye Hogan; his grandchildren, Andres, Stephanie, Hayden, and Carson Moses; his step-children, Christopher (Val), Jeffrey (Karrie), and Chad Lintott (Michelle); his step-grandson, Mitchell Lintott; his niece, Salena Theirrien and her daughter Ember; Amy Pena, who was like a granddaughter to him, and other relatives, friends and five family dogs.
A memorial gift can be left at the ASPCA online, an organization he appreciated.
Fond memories and condolences for Bill may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.