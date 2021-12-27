William Edward Bolling, 72 of Kearney, Missouri, passed away on December 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ed was born in Independence, MO on February 14, 1949. He graduated from Lawson High School in Lawson, Missouri and later attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri where he met and married Jeri on December 26, 1970.
Ed owned Bolling Maintenance Services that provided heating, cooling and plumbing services throughout the Kansas City area.
After Jeri’s passing in 2000, he met Janet Seymour on June 24, 2003, and they lived in Kearney, MO for 19 years. He was a wonderful man who treated Janet’s children and grandchildren like his own.
Ed was preceded in death by parents Bill and Sue Bolling; his wife Jeri Bolling; nephew Duane Bolling; and son-in-law Eric Bunch.
Ed is survived by Janet Seymour; his children Bradley (Kit) Bolling, Willie (Regina) Horton, Lance Horton and Lari Sue Bunch; grandchildren Zack Horton, Paige Horton, Luke Horton, Payton Horton, Parker Bunch, Lincoln Bunch, Blair Bolling, and Mackin Bolling; great-grandchild Maelia Horton; brother Kevin (Cathleen) Bolling; nephews Michael Raley, Kyle Bolling, Brian Raley and Dustin Bolling; nieces Jennifer Grieble and Cheyanne Lovelette; Janet’s children Terry Looney and Rachelle Hessenflow; and Janet’s grandchildren Logan and Michaela Looney and Jesse and Aaryn Hessenflow.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon with Funeral Mass at noon Saturday January 8 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 18601 Hwy 169, Smithville, MO. Father Terrell will be officiating, and burial will follow at Union Christian Church Cemetery in Lawson, MO.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithville.
Janet and Ed’s family would like to thank Liberty Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital for their kindness.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
