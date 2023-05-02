William Franklin “Skipper” Greer, 69, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully at his home April 17, 2023.
He was born January 12, 1954, in Fort Riley, Kansas to Lindon and Joyce Greer. He earned his Eagle Scout designation with Troop 376. Skip graduated from Liberty High School in 1972. He served in the Army from 1974 to 1977.
Skip is survived by his wife of 35 years, Toni Leigh Greer; his mother, Joyce Erlene Greer; his sons, William Matthew Greer, Dr. Jesse Dean Greer and his wife, Angie; his daughters, Kimberly Greer Claxton and her husband, Doug, Jillian Lynn Greer Mazo and her husband, Marco; his brother, James Alan Greer and his wife, Brenda; three grandsons; five granddaughters; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lindon Dean Greer; his sister, Lisa Renee Greer Thommen; his brother, Gary Dean Greer; his son, Joshua Lee Miller; his grandson, William Cooper Greer; and his niece, Amber Whiteley.
Visitation will be Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Newcomers Church Archer Pasley 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Missouri 64068. Memorial services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
