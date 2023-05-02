William Franklin “Skipper” Greer, 69, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully at his home April 17, 2023.

He was born January 12, 1954, in Fort Riley, Kansas to Lindon and Joyce Greer. He earned his Eagle Scout designation with Troop 376. Skip graduated from Liberty High School in 1972. He served in the Army from 1974 to 1977.

