On Thursday, August 25, 2022, William Lee Conley passed away at the age of 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, with burial following at 1 p.m. at the Missouri City Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, he has requested memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School, 6415 N Antioch Road, Gladstone, 64119.

Known to his friends and family as Bill, W.L, or Uncle Bus, he was born outside of Liberty on September 19, 1920 to Everett Daniel Conley and Evalena Davis. He attended Sharp and Birmingham Schools until he graduated at 14. He worked on a farm until drafted January 1945, serving in Saipan and Guam.

