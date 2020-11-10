William Joe Littrell, age 85, of Huntley, MT passed away at his home surrounded by family on Nov 6, 2020
Survived by wife Shirley Littrell; children; Larry (Tammi) Littrell of WY, Don (Diane) Littrell of VA, Ginger Littrell of MT, and Ron (Paula) Littrell of MO; 4 granddaughters; 5 great granddaughters.
Visitation: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with Memorial Services at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.