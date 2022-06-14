Will Lane, 45, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.
Will was born October 26, 1976, in Independence, MO to Mike Lane and Kathleen (Colt) Lane. He attended Albany RIII High School in Albany, MO. Will excelled in carpentry and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and riding his four-wheeler.
He was preceded in death by both of his paternal grandparents; his uncle, Joe Zack Colt; and his mother, Kathleen Ralls.
Will is survived by his wife, Diana of Gallatin, MO; his father, Mike Lane (Becky) of Olathe, KS; his brothers, Zach Lane (Shelley) of Liberty, MO, Phil Lane of Atlanta, GA, Josh Lane of Kansas City, and two step-brothers; his grandfather, Zack Colt (Ruth) of Shell Knob, MO; his grandmother, Bobbie Colt of Liberty, MO; his step-father, Jody Ralls of the home; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, one great-nephew and other relatives and friends.
Fond memories of Will may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
