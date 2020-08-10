Zelma Marcella Davis passed away on Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Marcella was born in Wycliffe, Kentucky. The seventh child in a family of ten, Marcella grew up on a farm and always loved gardening and canning. She graduated from Wycliffe High School where she was a cheerleader. Marcella married Jack Davis in 1952. They moved to Liberty, Missouri in 1955 where they raised two sons, Joel and Craig.
Marcella worked in clerical jobs and attended junior college to obtain her Associates Degree. She worked for Missouri Division of Family Services as a caseworker in Clay County. She was passionate about helping others and the job suited her well. In later years Marcella worked for Family Services in Clinton and Warsaw, Missouri.
Marcella and Jack retired to Truman Lake where they could enjoy fishing, playing cards, and dancing at the VFW. Their granddaughter, Lauren Mae Davis, was often at their lake home where she was doted upon and loved. Lauren took care of Marcella in her later years as did her niece Christy Adams. Both are greatly appreciated for their love and consideration.
Marcella leaves many family members; Children: Joel and Phyllis Davis, Liberty; Craig and Debbie Davis, Liberty. Grandchildren: Lauren Mae Nixson-LaBoube and Brian LaBoube, Warsaw, Mo. and Adam and Erika Bruhnke, Jacksonville, Fla. Great-grandchildren: James and Miles Nixson, Remington and Brendan LaBoube. Two sisters; Darlene McIntyre and Babe Ruth Austin, a brother, Elgie Beardsley, and many, many loving nieces and nephews.
She gave of herself until nothing of herself remained.
