The 2022 regular session kicked off, promising a busy year as the Missouri House begins to address the issues facing our state.
Right out of the gate, two issues demand the legislature’s attention: congressional redistricting and a supplemental budget. The Missouri legislature has the constitutional duty to draw the maps for our federal congressional delegation. With the delay from the Census Bureau in releasing the 2020 Census data, we have a compressed timeline to draw these districts — and attach an emergency clause — in order for them to be in statute by the beginning of candidate filing on Feb. 22 for the August primary election.
While everyone currently in the 12th Missouri House District is represented in Washington by (Republican) Congressman Sam Graves, under the map proposed last week those that live south of 112th Street would be redrawn into the 5th Congressional District, currently represented by (Democrat) Emanuel Cleaver II.
As for the $5.3 billion supplemental budget, the state of Missouri has deadlines coming soon to appropriate federal relief dollars that have been sent to the state. This includes a March deadline on the $3.1 billion in COVID relief funds that is slated to go to schools, 90% of which will go directly to our local school districts to continue to address the COVID endemic.
Also included in this package is $1.6 billion in federal dollars to fund the court-mandated Medicaid expansion population, which has added 51,513 able-bodied adults to the Medicaid program since Oct. 1. In normal fiscal times, this supplemental would be almost 20% of the state’s annual budget — and almost all of it is money borrowed against future generations by the federal government.
Education is a top focus of the legislature this session as the COVID endemic has brought to light many of the deficiencies of our education system. Whether critical race theory and curriculum transparency, the loss of focus on STEAM priorities in favor of social emotional learning, or the stark increase in mental health issues in our schools, it is clear that our education system needs to be refocused on empowering our parents and teachers to educate our children and less on the bureaucracy surrounding the system.
Election integrity is another important issue. While a recent study from the Heritage Foundation places Missouri as one of the top 10 most secure states to vote in, there are still steps that need to be implemented to ensure we stay that way. That includes reinstating voter ID provisions, which voters overwhelming approved in 2016.
On a local front, it is important to me that the Kansas City Police Department is fully funded to graduate new officers through the police academy and support their mission, which means more than the six officers who are on duty at any time protecting the 191,000 Kansas Citians who live north of the river. I have co-sponsored measures that stop Kansas City from playing budget games with the police department and enables our law enforcement to fully succeed in their mission.
2022 promises to be a busy and exciting year in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.