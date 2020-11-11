For some, Veterans Day is marked by a much-needed day off from work and school. For others, it is celebrated via parades and free meals for veterans. For me, it is a day that I reflect on my service, not only my service in the Air Force, but my continued service helping other veterans heal their traumas through yoga.
Being a veteran isn’t just about having served my country; it’s about continuing to proudly serve in my community every day in ways both big and small.
Earlier this year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars launched #StillServing, a campaign to tell the story of how military veterans give back to their communities and often do so more than the civilian population.
According to the Corporation for National & Community Service’s 2018 Volunteering in America Report, veterans give 25% more time, are 17% more likely to make a monetary donation and are 30% more likely to participate in local organizations. The prevalence of veterans who are #StillServing is not surprising to me; veterans serve because the sense of teamwork and purpose that volunteering provides is a natural fit for us. Our love of serving others led us to fight for our country and continues to lead us to serve our neighbors after the military.
After I was medically discharged from the Air Force, I began to battle PTSD that was affecting my home and work life. Although I appeared happy and healthy on the outside, on the inside I was struggling. That changed when my daughter suggested I try yoga.
Today, having a regular yoga practice has made such an impact on my life that I am #StillServing by sharing that gift with others as a 500-hour registered yoga teacher and a yoga, meditation and journaling leader with a local veterans retreat program, Warrior’s Ascent. During the first Warrior’s Ascent retreat that I participated in, three veterans who were on suicide watch attended. By the end of the week, I saw their lives change.
That experience made me realize that my contribution is actually helping to save other people’s lives and is what inspires me to continue serving my community every day.
This Veterans Day, as we thank the veterans in our lives for their service, let us not forget to acknowledge their current service as well. If you are a veteran, you can share your story of continued service at vfw.org/StillServing or on social media with #StillServing.
