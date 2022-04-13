Scripture
Galatians 3:27 – 29: “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ, there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise.”
Devotional
The apostle Paul referred to those who had already been baptized into Christ. He goes on to note they had put on Christ. Paul uses this phrase “put on” to describe a change in their behavior.
Notice how he uses the same phrase in Colossians 3:9–10: “Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”
Paul continues showing there is no differences amongst these people. During that time, the Jews believed they were God’s chosen people. However, Jesus had spoken this mindset would not be practiced in his kingdom. Jesus said in Matthew 23:11: “But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.”
Unity amongst his believers was something Jesus prayed for in John 17:21. “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”
Men and women believing the same doctrine and thinking more highly of others than themselves is what Paul meant when he wrote they had put on Christ.
If one has been baptized into Christ and put on Christ, they now belonged to Jesus.
1 Cor. 3:23, This is the most wonderful part of our text. If we belong to Jesus, we are Abraham’s offspring and heirs of the promise God made to him. God promised Abraham in Genesis 12:3, “In thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”
Paul explains this promise in Galatians 3:7–9, Know then that it is those of faith who are the sons of Abraham. And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the gentiles by faith, preached the gospel beforehand to Abraham, saying, “In you shall all the nations be blessed.”
So then, those who are of faith are blessed along with Abraham, the man of faith. So that begs a question. Are you a son of Abraham?
Prayer
Our most glorious father, through your revealed word we learn about sin and the death it brings. We also learn about your beloved son, who gave his life to redeem us from death.
Lord, we ask that you help us to obey your will by being baptized into Christ for the remission of sins. Help us to commit ourselves to your service. Help us be worthy stewards as we look for the return of your son and our king.
It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
