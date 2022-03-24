A few weeks ago, Russian forces invaded neighboring Ukraine in an attempt to topple the democratically-elected government and gain greater control in Europe. As I’ve watched one of the most infamous authoritarian regimes continue to attack democratic influence, it’s hard not to think of smaller, yet systematic, attacks on the democratic process in Missouri. I fear these initiatives serve as precursor to what could be a much darker, much more insidious future for our state. News from the Missouri legislature lately has been for many — including myself — bleak, riddled with infighting, conflict and alarming legislation. From gerrymandering of congressional districts to making the initiative petition process all but impossible for citizens, extremists continue to attack our democratic institutions. If these attacks continue unchecked, we will be on a path to a less democratic society, one in which the people are without power. Missouri is one of only 18 states with an initiative petition process that creates a pathway for any citizen to put an issue on the ballot. Anyone can file a petition, collect signatures and get their petition on the ballot. It’s one of the few safeguards to ensure a voice for the people in the absence of legislative action or overturn harmful legislation. Currently, there are multiple bills aimed at gutting the process, increasing the number of signatures needed and requiring two-thirds majority for the issue to pass. If we can’t protect the initiative petition process, citizens will continue to lose their voice. In Russia, these kinds of rights don’t exist. Protesting and demonstrations in Russia — any kind of dissent — is not only silenced, but also persecuted. Those who speak ill of the regime are often stalked, harassed, arrested, tortured or killed. It’s a truly American right to speak out and be critical of any administration. But this will only continue if we work to protect the democratic process and our democratic rights as a people.These anti-democratic attacks can be stopped for Ukraine and Missouri, alike. Missourians must speak out and put pressure on their legislators. And, in turn, legislators must find the courage to stop their extremist colleagues and put an end to bills that undercut our democracy once and for all. We all must act. Our freedom and future depend on it.
