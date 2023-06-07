Be salt of Earth for those different from us

I recently had the privilege of speaking to the graduates from Liberty North High School at their baccalaureate service. One thought God put in my heart as I considered these amazing young adults was the Christ’s declaration recorded in Matthew 5:13, “You are the salt of the earth.”
I believe we all could benefit from a renewed commitment to be the salt of the earth.
Salt requires at least two things to be effective. First, it must be salty. Second, it must be thoroughly mixed and integrated with wonderful things that are very different from itself. My observation is that we frequently focus on the first of these requirements while neglecting the second.
What a shame! What good is salt if it simply sits in a saltshaker — isolated from all the wonderful things with which it could be mixed and integrated —until it eventually loses its saltiness?
A fascinating truth related to this topic is that our saltiness (the ability to bless and enhance those in our circle of influence) is best maintained and increased when we get out of our saltshaker (our comfort zone and group of friends who look, think and act just like we do) and deliberately mix and integrate with people around us who are amazing and wonderful despite being very different from ourselves.
Another interesting truth is that while pretty much everything tastes better combined with the right amount of salt, salt itself also tastes better when it is mixed with other wonderful things.
I invite each of us to consider if we are spending most of our time in the comfort of our respective saltshakers gradually losing our saltiness. If we do so honestly, I assume we will realize there is much room for improvement.
The goal is not simply to be salty. The goal is to be salty and to do what salt is meant for — to mix and integrate thoroughly with wonderful people who look, think, sound and act differently than we do.
Brent Johnston of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote this submission on behalf of Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.
