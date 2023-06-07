Be salt of Earth for those different from us

Writer ponders what good is salt if it simply sits in a saltshaker — isolated from all the wonderful things with which it could be mixed and integrated —until it eventually loses its saltiness?

I recently had the privilege of speaking to the graduates from Liberty North High School at their baccalaureate service. One thought God put in my heart as I considered these amazing young adults was the Christ’s declaration recorded in Matthew 5:13, “You are the salt of the earth.”

I believe we all could benefit from a renewed commitment to be the salt of the earth.

Brent Johnston of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote this submission on behalf of Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.

