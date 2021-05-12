Scripture
Psalms 8:3-4: “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?”
Devotional
Being “too big for my britches” was a phrase used by my mother and father as I was growing up.
Britches in this phrase means pants, but this had nothing to do with clothing. They used this phrase to let me know I had lost my place. Most often, it was when I was not respecting their authority.
Man sometimes finds himself playing God. For instance, some men create religious laws that they have no right to make.
This is referenced in Matthew 15:9 when Jesus said, “In vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.” Earlier in this passage, the Pharisees and Scribes asked Jesus why his disciples violate the tradition of the elders by not washing their hands before they ate.
Jesus quotes from Isaiah 29:13 when rebuking the Pharisees for attempting to enforce a man-made tradition that they had elevated to law. In other words, the Scribes and Pharisees had gotten too big for their britches. We need to be careful not to make that same mistake.
Prayer
Oh Mighty Father in Heaven, who are we that you are mindful of us? We are so thankful that you are. We pray we can show our thankfulness by obeying your every command.
Lord, help us not to bind our traditions on others. Help us to always look to your word, which is a lamp to our feet. We pray we will allow your truth to rule in all phases of our lives. Bless us in this Lord.
Help us to preach your truth and your truth alone. In the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
