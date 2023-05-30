With its disastrous open-border policy, the Biden Administration is putting America’s health and security at terrible risk. Washington’s failure to control illegal immigration also exposes our state and local government treasuries to multiple soaring costs. It is a national emergency with financial implications for every statehouse, county courthouse and city hall.
I am an India-born immigrant and I took the right path — that is, the legal path — to American citizenship. It is a process that took me 16 years of hard work and persistence. As Missouri’s only legal immigrant holding statewide office, this issue is very personal to me.
To see the Biden Administration lift Title 42 limits on immigration, allowing a massive influx of illegals, is not just disheartening to me; it is an insult to my fellow legal immigrants who followed the law to become part of this great nation.
U.S. Customs reports a record 2.76 million illegal immigrant crossings of the border in the 12 months ending last Sept. 30. A Heritage Foundation study of cellphone movement patterns by illegal immigrants shows thousands traveling across the border into the deep interior of the U.S., including Missouri. Far from border entry points, this massive influx into America’s heartland puts extra burdens of coping with illegal immigration squarely on state and local governments.
State and local law enforcement are already dealing with a fentanyl crisis with the deadly drug coming in from Mexico and China. Biden’s disastrous open border has let drug cartels export this poison into our nation, carrying an awful toll on public safety and health and demanding ever more state and local taxpayer resources.
U.S. Customs reported arresting more than 12,000 illegals in 2022 who were convicted on various criminal charges, including 2,239 for drug trafficking and possession, 1,142 for violent crimes including domestic violence and 62 convicted of homicide or manslaughter. Add to these numbers the cases that spilled over to state and local law enforcement, and the impact on victims is staggering, not to mention the huge expense for taxpayers.
I believe Biden’s border policies are a tragic trampling and chaotic devaluing of legal immigrants’ path to the American dream, by giving illegals incentive to break the rules. Without action to reverse this disaster, it could also break the bank for states and local governments.
Vivek Malek is Missouri's state treasurer. His office can be reached at (573) 751-8533.
