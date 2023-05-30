With its disastrous open-border policy, the Biden Administration is putting America’s health and security at terrible risk. Washington’s failure to control illegal immigration also exposes our state and local government treasuries to multiple soaring costs. It is a national emergency with financial implications for every statehouse, county courthouse and city hall.

I am an India-born immigrant and I took the right path — that is, the legal path — to American citizenship. It is a process that took me 16 years of hard work and persistence. As Missouri’s only legal immigrant holding statewide office, this issue is very personal to me.

Vivek Malek is Missouri's state treasurer. His office can be reached at (573) 751-8533.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.