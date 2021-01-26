Scripture
Acts 2: 36-39: “Let all the house of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified."
When they heard this they were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, "Brothers, what shall we do?"
And Peter said to them, "Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and for your children and for all who are far off, everyone whom the lord our God calls to himself."
Devotional
On this day of Pentecost, little did about 3,000 souls know they would be baptized in the name of Jesus by the end of the day. This however, was a day like none other for on this day, these people would hear the very first gospel sermon by the Apostle Peter after the ascension of Jesus. This sermon would “cut them to the heart” and lead them to repent.
“Cut to the heart” simply means they were deeply alarmed by the message. They were informed they had crucified the son of God. That is why they asked, “Brother’s, what shall we do?”
Were you cut to the heart when you heard you were guilty of sin? We all are guilty (Romans 3:23). Like those gathered in Jerusalem on Pentecost, we will receive the wages of sin if we do not repent (Romans 6:23).
What if we repent and are baptized in the name of Jesus? According to what Peter said, we will receive forgiveness of sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit, which is salvation.
Not a bad deal for those asking, “Brother’s what shall we do?”
Prayer
"Our most heavenly Father, we thank you Lord for your son and his sacrifice on the cross. Lord, we know we have sinned and fallen short of your glory. Help us to heed your message and repent of our sins. Help us Lord to be baptized in Jesus name. We ask Lord to help us share this message with others so they too can find salvation in Jesus Christ. In Christ name we pray, Amen."
