Phill Brooks has been a Missouri statehouse reporter since 1970, making him dean of the statehouse press corps. He is the statehouse correspondent for KMOX Radio, director of MDN and an emeritus faculty member of the Missouri School of Journalism.
Editor’s Note: This column has been edited for length to fit the Courier-Tribune’s word limit. The closing days of Missouri’s legislature were among the most dysfunctional I’ve covered in more than one half century. Filibusters by Senate Republican conservatives blocked action on a number of issues.
Ironically, the issues killed included conservative issues to allow firearms on public transportation and to increase the vote percentage required for approval of a state constitutional amendment in the face of a proposed initiative to put an abortion-rights constitutional amendment on the ballot.
Although, to be fair, there were some Republican successes that include banning transgender medical procedures for minors, banning males from participating in school sports teams designated for females, the Republican governor’s proposal for a massive budget to widen Interstate 70 and a package of tax cuts.
The Senate conservative gridlock was the opposite of the vision I heard from the two Senate Republican leaders chosen by their caucus after the 2022 November elections. They voiced hopes to bridge the GOP divisions that had gridlocked the Senate in the previous session.
Their statements reminded me of 2017 when Republican Sen. Bob Dixon and Democrat Sen. Kiki Curls rose during a Senate session to jointly sing “Kumbaya” in an effort to bring peace within the Senate that was as divided as this year.
Maybe if a few senators had risen to sing that song of peace during this year’s filibusters it might have brought stability to the Senate.
Although, Curls’ and Dixon’s singing did not bring peace in gridlocked Senate.
A major factor for this year’s legislative dysfunction involved how both the House and Senate loaded bills with amendments unrelated to the original single subject as required by the state Constitution.
It caused hours of lost time as legislators asked for explanations about what was in a measure upon which they were to vote.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Lawrence County, spent hours in the closing days objecting to bloated bills he argued violated constitutional restrictions and sought detailed explanations of the contents.
Imagine a legislator getting a substitute for what had been a short bill but returned to the chamber with a pile of unrelated provisions expanding the bill to nearly 200 pages and having to vote on the measure just a few days before the session adjourns.
Maybe legislative leaders should have ruled out of order any amendment that violated the Missouri Constitution’s requirement that limits bills to the “original purpose” and restricts non-appropriation bills to “one subject.”
Maybe it would have helped if Gov. Mike Parson had publicly warned he would veto bills that covered unrelated subjects that went beyond the original purpose. After all, in 2022, of the four non-budget bills he vetoed, Parson cited violation of the single-topic constitutional requirement for vetoing two of those bills.
