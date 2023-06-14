Missouri Capitol

Phill Brooks has been a Missouri statehouse reporter since 1970, making him dean of the statehouse press corps. He is the statehouse correspondent for KMOX Radio, director of MDN and an emeritus faculty member of the Missouri School of Journalism.

 COURIER-TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Editor’s Note: This column has been edited for length to fit the Courier-Tribune’s word limit. The closing days of Missouri’s legislature were among the most dysfunctional I’ve covered in more than one half century. Filibusters by Senate Republican conservatives blocked action on a number of issues.

Ironically, the issues killed included conservative issues to allow firearms on public transportation and to increase the vote percentage required for approval of a state constitutional amendment in the face of a proposed initiative to put an abortion-rights constitutional amendment on the ballot.

