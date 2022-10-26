There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials.
It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature.
In recent years, Missourians have approved other ballot issues that had been blocked in the General Assembly. By nearly a 2-to-1 margin in 2018, Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana.
This came after the legislature had blocked similar medical marijuana measures for years.
Nearly two years later, Missouri voters expanded eligibility for government-funded Medicaid health care coverage after legislative inaction on the idea.
Even after voter approval of Medicaid expansion, the Republican-controlled legislature refused to fund the voter-approved expansion until a Missouri Supreme Court decision held funding for expansion was a constitutional mandate.
Another example of this conflict is the 2018 adoption by Missouri voters of the “Clean Missouri” constitutional amendment to change the state legislative redistricting process and impose limits on lobbyists and campaign contributions after years of legislative inaction.
Although two years later Missouri voters approved by a narrow margin a constitutional amendment submitted by the legislature to remove the state demographer process in redistricting.
November’s election result on marijuana legalization might provide an indication of whether this pattern of disharmony between Missouri voters and legislators continues.
Making a decision on a complex and controversial issue raises a number of potential ramifications for legislators.
How you vote on a ballot issue is private. But public legislative actions on controversial issues can effect future votes of constituents, support from colleagues, support from statewide government leaders and contributions from special interests.
Beyond that, a public legislative roll call vote can be used in the future for negative attack advertisements against the legislator by political opponents. The unintended consequences or governmental costs of legislative proposals can generate intense legislative scrutiny.
These complicated ramifications of a proposal get far less attention, if any, in statewide media campaigns that tend to focus on simplistic arguments financed by state and national special interests.
I have no doubt the framers of Missouri’s Constitution established the ballot-issue initative and referendum petition processes to give Missouri voters a way to get around legislative inaction or unpopular action. But I’m also sure decades ago, state constitutional authors did not realize the growth of special interest money that would finance simplistic mass-media advertising to influence voter decisions.
Phill Brooks has been a Missouri statehouse reporter since 1970, making him dean of the statehouse press corps. He is the statehouse correspondent for KMOX Radio, director of MDN and an emeritus faculty member of the Missouri School of Journalism. He has covered every governor since the late Warren Hearnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.