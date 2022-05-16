After nearly five months of hard work and numerous negotiations and compromises, the General Assembly wrapped up the 2022 legislative session with a long list of substantive policy wins for Missouri families and businesses and officially adjourned on Friday, May 13.
In total, the House and Senate reached final agreement on nearly 60 bills and sent them to the governor for his approval. A lot will be said about the 2022 session, but I feel it was a very successful session at the end of the day.
Five of the biggest accomplishments for the Northland include:
• Preventing Efforts to Defund Law Enforcement – Senate Bill 678 is designed to ensure the Kansas City Police Department receives the funding it needs. The bill is a response to efforts by the city to remove $42 million from a previously-agreed-upon budget for the department. The bill requires the city of Kansas City to provide 1/4 of its general revenue per fiscal year to fund the Kansas City Board of Police. SJR 38 is a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide if the General Assembly should be allowed to set minimum funding requirements for the Kansas City Police Department.
• Tax Relief for Missouri Taxpayers - House Bill 2090 will provide substantive tax relief in the form of a one-time economic recovery tax credit for Missouri residents who paid personal income tax in the state for 2021. The plan caps the total amount of nonrefundable tax credits issued at $500 million and allows anyone filing an individual Missouri personal income tax return to receive a credit equal to their tax liability up to $500. Married couples filing jointly would receive up to a $1,000 credit. The credits are limited to taxpayers earning $150,000 or less for an individual, or $300,000 or less for a married couple.
• Attracting Economic Activity to Missouri - Senate Bill 652 is meant to help Kansas City be selected to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would have a potential economic impact of nearly $700 million for the state. The bill will provide a sales tax exemption for the sale of tickets to World Cup matches. The tax exemption is a qualifier called for by FIFA for participating cities.
• Election Integrity - House Bill 1878 contains a number of provisions designed to ensure safe, secure elections with timely, accurate results. The bill will require Missourians to present a photo ID when they go to vote, but will also allow people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot. The bill also requires the use of hand-marked paper ballots rather than electronic voting machines, mandates the use of air-gapped election equipment that prevent the possibility of electronic manipulation, authorizes the Secretary of State to audit election results and requires all election authorities or political subdivisions to have cybersecurity reviews. The bill also allows no-excuse absentee voting up to two weeks prior to the date of an election, bans private donations to fund elections and eliminates the Presidential Preference Primary and establishes Missouri as a caucus state.
• No Patient Left Alone Act – House Bills 2116, 2097, 1690 and 2221 will create the No Patient Left Alone Act to protect the rights of patients to have their loved ones present during their stay at a hospital or long-term care facility. The legislation allows patients at health care facilities to have at least two compassionate care visitors, which could be a friend, family member or other requested visitor who provides mental or physical support.
Each of these measures now head to the governor’s desk for his signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.