We’re coming down to the wire at the State Capitol, with the last day of the 2024 legislative session looming. The First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly ends on May 12.
last week, the House of Representatives cast the final vote on my legislation to attract motion picture production back to Missouri. Truly agreed and finally passed by both chambers of the legislature, Senate Bill 94 now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature, clearing the way for movies to once again be filmed in our state. A priority of mine for several years, the “Show MO Act” restores a tax credit for expenses incurred while making movies in Missouri. Our previous film production tax credit lapsed in 2013, and Missouri has not hosted a major film project since. Missouri’s central location, low operating costs and diverse landscape are attractive to filmmakers, but they look elsewhere when they see other states offer tax breaks.
Senate Bill 94 will provide film producers a strong financial incentive to base projects in Missouri, providing an economic boost to our communities. Film projects are significant drivers of economic activity, with production crews hiring local workers and talent (including 5,000 multi-media and film graduates per year), spending nights in hotel rooms and buying food, fuel and supplies.
Senate Bill 94 also includes the “Entertainment Industries Jobs Act,” which mirrors legislation I introduced as Senate Bill 170. The incentives authorized by this act are intended to attract world-class musical touring acts to a new stage production development and rehearsal facility being built near St. Louis. Once completed, this exciting new facility will become one of only two places in the nation with the capabilities today’s modern touring acts need to develop their elaborate productions. To qualify for the incentives, performers must utilize the facility for at least 10 days, spend at least $1 million with Missouri vendors while rehearsing or performing in the state and hold at least two concert performances in Missouri. Senate Bill 94 also includes a provision to automatically sunset the incentives if other states eliminate their incentives.
This submission was part of a capitol report newsletter sent by Denny Hoskins. He is state senator for District 21, which includes part of Clay County including Smithville, Kearney and Liberty. His office can be reached at (573) 751-4302 or Denny.Hoskins@senate.mo.gov.
