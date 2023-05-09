Despite a number of delays, the General Assembly sent the Fiscal Year 2024 Missouri budget to the governor’s desk by the constitutionally-mandated deadline.
Last week, the conference committees met after multiple delays. After going through each chamber, the House and Senate proposals differed by $4.3 billion, due in large part to the Senate restoring a number of critical budget items such as library funding and increased funding for higher teacher base pay.
The finalized budget bills included crucial funding for struggling departments, in addition to major, long-term investments in our state. The Senate also successfully removed anti-DEI language added in the House that would have had far-reaching, negative effects on our government and economy. The budget includes a major investment in the Children’s Division in order to address the department’s extremely high turnover rate and enable them to take more proactive approaches to protect the state’s most vulnerable children. The Senate successfully negotiated a provider rate increase to over $16 per hour for workers who care for Missourians with developmental disabilities.
It is my hope that the General Assembly will continue to focus on raising provider rates to get them to a competitive, and more importantly, livable wage. Also, the General Assembly opted to add $56 million for pre-kindergarten programs and $81 million to boost childcare subsidies.
Major infrastructure projects may be underway as the General Assembly appropriated $2.8 billion, half from general revenue and half from bonds, to widen Interstate 70 to three lanes from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
Finally, the Kansas City region came out ahead with a number of major investments, including $50 million for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, $300 million for a new mental health facility at University Health, $28.6 million for the downtown South Loop park project as well as $30 million for Port KC improvements.
The governor has until July 1 to sign, veto or line-item veto sections or lines of the budget bills.
This capitol report newsletter came from Lauren Arthur, a Missouri state senator for District 17, which includes much of Clay County.
