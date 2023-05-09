Despite a number of delays, the General Assembly sent the Fiscal Year 2024 Missouri budget to the governor’s desk by the constitutionally-mandated deadline.

Last week, the conference committees met after multiple delays. After going through each chamber, the House and Senate proposals differed by $4.3 billion, due in large part to the Senate restoring a number of critical budget items such as library funding and increased funding for higher teacher base pay.

This capitol report newsletter came from Lauren Arthur, a Missouri state senator for District 17, which includes much of Clay County.

