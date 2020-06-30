America’s Founding Fathers were regular people full of fire, fortitude and determination. They were seeking freedom and the opportunity to forge their own path and to create their own destiny. They were willing to sacrifice to make their dreams come true. I see that same fire and passion in the faces of American entrepreneurs. Undeterred by the claws of COVID-19, many are holding on to save their American dream.
This Fourth of July, the U.S. Small Business Administration would like to not only celebrate our independence, but also the independence and success of America’s small business owners.
The SBA has assisted more than 4.8 million small businesses owners with more than $519 billion through Paycheck Protection Program loans. There is still more we can do.
The SBA is a Cabinet-level federal agency with a mission to help turn entrepreneurial dreams into realities. Our resource partners are standing by to help small businesses regroup and restructure to achieve a prosperous future.
Tapping into SBA’s resources increases the chance for success. The SBA has a tool box of resources from funding to federal contract opportunities, export assistance and free online classes at www.sba.gov.
Unlike any other country in the world, our nation stands as a beacon of hope and freedom to those who desire to live their dreams. This Independence Day, we celebrate the small business owners who power the American economy and contribute directly to their communities by creating good jobs. They are the heartbeat of American prosperity.
Happy Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.