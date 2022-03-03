This past Wednesday, schools and libraries all over celebrated Read Across America Day. The day began as a way to honor the birthday of Dr. Seuss, whose works prove an incredible way to learn sight words for early readers.
I like Dr. Seuss and his works. I am very fond of his works that are considered driven with a message. “The Sneetches and Other Stories” looks at themes of tolerance, diversity and compromise. Then there is the “The Lorax,” which is a wonderful environmental trope that looks at deforestation and being flippant with our natural resources.
I personally love to read. I remember when our elementary school didn’t mark March 2 as Read Across America, which began in 1998, but we had silent reading time all the time. There was DEAR time – drop everything and read.
Halloween parties weren’t part of my elementary school years, but we did have fall parties and book parades. I clearly remember dressing as Maid Marian from a story about Robin Hood and then I was Laura Ingalls from “Little House on the Prairie.”
Today, I am still a big reader. I read lots of science fiction and fantasy, but also enjoy young adult works. I just finished “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. If a book qualifies as young adult and you aren’t and it appeals to you, read it.
As a mom, I am going to offer a few of my favorite recommendations that aren’t Seuss and may help parents not be overloaded by only reading Seuss.
When my daughter was young, we read by flashlight. It was a quiet time for my daughter and me. We would curl up together on her little twin bed and read. I even asked my daughter, Maddie Houx, about some of her favorites. Here are five suggestions she made.
First, there is “The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch. While I won’t give away the ending, it is a book about a spirited young princess who uses her wit and intelligence.
Second, “The Snowy Day” is a 1962 children’s picture book by American author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. It features Peter, an African American boy, who explores his neighborhood after the season’s first snowfall. It’s really a book to be read out loud.
My daughter also loved “The Monster at the End of the Book” from the Sesame Street line of books. It was one best read by my husband, who would do Grover’s voice.
“The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams was the book that I got to explore my ability to make sound effects with. While it’s basically a Halloween story, a good book can be read at any time of the year.
Then there is the Henry and Mudge series by Cynthia Rylant. They are sweet books about a boy and his 180-pound dog. After all, who doesn’t love a story about a boy and his best dog friend?
With all these suggestions, I hope your family’s reading horizons are expanded.
