I live on the southwest corner of Liberty. A major construction project has been going on across South Liberty Parkway for several months, with many earth movers rearranging tons of earth.
They are not simply putting in a new road where there was none before or preparing to put a building where there was none before, they are doing a major change of the landscape. Evidently, there is lots more change is to come.
It is a symbol for me of how the world and the church are going to change in future months and years. The new world will have a change in government practices, in business practices, in entertainment practices, in methods of education and church practices. Many of our institutions will be closing as a result of financial crises and it will be a challenge to form new Christian communities that work together. Christians should not be looking across the aisle on Sundays and saying, or thinking silently, “What are you doing here? You’re not one of us.”
The worldwide pandemic and calls for racial justice are bringing the world to its knees at all levels. We should not presume that things will go back to what they used to be once we get a vaccine. It will be a new world. There will be new expectations and new needs. It will take a lot of creativity led by the Holy Spirit to flourish. It is going to take a new set of leadership skills, both in government and in church.
Those earth movers across South Liberty Parkway are not just moving earth haphazardly. They have a plan. Somebody has a big dream about what is going to be built there. Everything has to fall into place according to that dream. Do we have a dream for the church based on a vision given to us from God?
They aren’t going to put in a new road across the street because this looks like a good place then a week later completely tear it up because that’s where the water line goes. In a similar way, we have to discern the Holy Spirit’s voice and notice the Holy Spirit nudging us to act, when and where, rather than us just making human decisions.
We all must be listening to the same Holy Spirit, otherwise we will have a hodgepodge as the end result.
We have to be constantly attuned to the Holy Spirit. We have to discern where the Holy Spirit is nudging us to pay attention and minister. The Holy Spirit will keep us focused, not simply on rebuilding the economy and financial security, but focused on people, on relationships, on the poor, on all in need.
A general contractor makes occasional changes along the way in order to respond to unexpected situations, but there is always a master plan that he follows. God’s master plan is to personally get to know each one of us, to allow ourselves to experience him loving us and being drawn into his love. There is no doubt in my mind that God has a plan for how life is to be lived among us.
Let’s not blow it by not paying attention.
