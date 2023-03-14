Citizens owe a debt of gratitude to state Sen. Lauren Arthur for steering the debate over legalized sports betting in Missouri in the right direction when she and other legislators spoke in a bipartisan voice against the continued proliferation of illegal video slot machines in communities across our state.
Arthur, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted to oppose proposed legislation that would legalize these gambling machines to operate in convenience stores, gas stations, bars and other retail locations in our area as part of a package to approve sports betting.
Sen. Arthur knows the majority of Missouri Republican voters oppose these machines as evidenced by the results of a statewide survey conducted in January by Public Opinion Strategies. Missouri lawmakers have rejected several attempts in recent years to legalize these video slot machines outside of casinos, and we appreciate their continued support.
The proposed regulatory framework for gaming expansion is extraordinarily weak. It would allow the Missouri Lottery, which is essentially a marketing entity, to become the regulator and enforcer of these machines. On the other hand, casinos are tightly regulated by Missouri Gaming Commission and the highway patrol. It’s unreasonable to suggest a new type of gaming entity be regulated by a different enforcement agency and a weaker regulatory structure than existing gaming businesses.
These rogue gambling operators who are placing machines in businesses shouldn’t be rewarded with sweetheart deals. We need more legislators like Arthur to stand up to aggressive lobbying in support of our children, families and communities.
