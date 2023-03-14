Citizens owe a debt of gratitude to state Sen. Lauren Arthur for steering the debate over legalized sports betting in Missouri in the right direction when she and other legislators spoke in a bipartisan voice against the continued proliferation of illegal video slot machines in communities across our state.

Arthur, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted to oppose proposed legislation that would legalize these gambling machines to operate in convenience stores, gas stations, bars and other retail locations in our area as part of a package to approve sports betting.

