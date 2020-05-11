COMMENTARY: Finding faith amid fear

Since this pandemic slammed our nation our families have been thrown into much uncertainty and fear. There’s fear of an unknown virus and its impact. There’s fear of not finding any vaccine soon. Seeing empty store aisles makes us fearful of food and supply shortages. The best thing to do during this pandemic is to stay at home and follow regulations of the CDC and government directives.
But, while at home, media bombards us with COVID-19 worries. There are concerns of rising unemployment rates and lack of income to pay bills. This virus is like a demon, unleashed on the world.
We haven’t been able to visit our sick and shut-ins nor attend funerals of our loved ones. Places of worship are also shut down.
Amidst these tenuous circumstances, we wonder where God is? Is He present or distant or silent?
During the season of Lent we pondered on the passion, death and resurrection of our Savior who bore our sin and shame, died and rose victorious - the Son of God, by whose stripes we’ve been healed, (Isaiah 53:5).
The God who loves us and knows our tears of pain and pangs of suffering, through His own son’s agony and death, is present with us. He has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. (2 Tim 1:7)
The classical footprints story reminds us that during the stormiest moments of our lives, when we see just our footsteps and feel lonely, secluded by social distancing, cooped up in our homes, we forget the real footsteps of Him who carries us through it all. He is Emmanuel, God with us. He is in our hearts, in our lives and loves us immensely.
When we, His children, reach out to Him and express feelings -- sweet or bitter, happy or sad, glad or mad, our Father in Heaven hears us. He knows our challenges, pains and sorrows. He knows of the evil that this pandemic is causing.
When we choose faith and turn to the Lord, there is hope of seeing a better and healthier and healed world. When we turn away from Him, Fear will engulf us to the point that nothing makes sense. This will only spiral us into despair.
The Psalmist says that those who abide in the shades of the Almighty will not fear the terrors of the night nor the arrows that fly by day (Ps 91). That all things work together for those who love God (Romans 8:28). And He is with us till the end of the world. (Matthew 28:20)
Though this pandemic reminds us of the shortness of life, it also reminds of eternal life. Death cannot scare us for even in death we will live with Him forever in heaven. Let us surrender everything to Him and hope for His blessings, for He is faithful and will never abandon us, Trust and Believe. God is with us and He will see us through!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.