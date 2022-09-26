This November, Clay County residents will vote on reducing a tax that places the county at a competitive disadvantage.
In 1985, an amendment to Missouri’s constitution changed the way local governments tax commercial and industrial property, eliminating the tax on business merchandise and inventory and replacing it with a surtax on the value of commercial real estate. Every county then calculated the new surtax at a revenue-neutral replacement level for the lost business inventory taxes.
One purpose of the change was to base the tax on the value of real estate, which is more consistent than the values of inventories. The amendment stated explicitly that the replacement levy calculated by the counties could be lowered only by voters and that the surtax would not adjust downward as assessed valuations increased. With most other property taxes in Missouri, the tax rate is supposed to go down as assessed valuations go up.
Back in 1985, most of the collar counties around Kansas City and St. Louis were much smaller than they are today, with fewer businesses. Consequently, these counties set low commercial surtax rates. But Clay County, likely because of inventory taxes generated by the Claycomo Ford Plant, bucked that trend, setting a surtax rate of $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuation — the third-highest rate in the state, and the highest in western Missouri. By comparison, Jackson County’s rate is $1.44, Cass’ rate is $0.54, and Platte’s is $0.36.
Assessed valuations have grown enormously since 1985. Commercial assessments in Clay County went from $302 million to $1.17 billion from 1985 to 2021, yet the surtax rate has never been reduced to offset that increase. As a result, Clay County is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other counties in its area, especially Platte County.
In July, after much discussion and debate, the Clay County Commission proposed lowering Clay County’s surtax to $1.44, equal to Jackson County’s rate. If passed by voters, this modest reduction in the commercial surtax rate would spur economic activity in Clay County and reduce the perceived need for tax incentives. As Clay County continues to grow and assessed valuations increase, revenue reductions for local governments will be miniscule or nonexistent. Even with the tax cut, revenues from the tax will almost certainly grow past current levels in the near future. If approved, this reasonable and beneficial tax cut will help grow Clay County’s economy to everyone’s benefit.
David Stokes is director of municipal policy and Patrick Ishmael is director of government accountability at the Show-Me Institute. The Show-Me Institute's mission is to advance liberty with individual responsibility by promoting market solutions for Missouri public policy. The organization has offices in St. Louis and North Kansas City.
