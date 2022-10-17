Scripture
Matthew 27:24; “So when Pilate saw that he was gaining nothing, but rather that a riot was beginning, he took water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying, “I am innocent of this man's blood.
Devotional
Who would be guilty of having an innocent man put to death? That was the problem of conscience Pilate was having.
He offered to release Jesus after administering some type of punishment. (Luke 23: 16) The Jews wanted Jesus put to death. Pilate’s wife warned him to have nothing to do with “that righteous man.”
Having found no guilt in Jesus and being warned by his wife, Pilate washed his hands before the people. This was to symbolize he was innocent of the blood of Christ.
The Jews answered by accepting the guilt of killing Jesus. Jesus was then delivered to be crucified.
Were the Jews held responsible for killing Jesus? Peter said they were in Acts 2:23 and 36. Once those who gathered in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost heard this, the scripture says they were cut to the heart (Acts 2:37).
“And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit."
The scripture goes on to state that 3,000 souls gladly received his word and was baptized.
What of those who chose not to be baptized? Hebrews 10:26–31 answers this question.
“For if we go on sinning deliberately after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins, but a fearful expectation of judgment and a fury of fire that will consume the adversaries."
How much worse punishment do you think will be deserved by the one who has trampled underfoot the son of God, and has profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified and has outraged the spirit of grace?
Prayer
Our glorious father in Heaven. Lord, we are thankful for the salvation brought to us by your son. We have learned through his word that we should not live according to our own desires, but by your will. Lord, help us to be obedient as the 3,000 in Acts 2 were by being baptized for the remission of sins. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
Richard Dodson is minister of Kearney Church of Christ.
