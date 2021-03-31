Scripture
Acts 17:30–31: “The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent, because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.”
Devotional
In this passage, the apostle Paul was addressing the men of Athens. While observing the objects of their worship he found an altar addressed to the “unknown god.” This ignorance has been noted before in others. In Acts 3:17, Peter addressed the Israelites informing them about Jesus, whom they crucified.
“And now, brothers, I know that you acted in ignorance, as did also your rulers.”
However, he goes on to tell them to repent in verse 19.
Repent means to show godly sorrow for your sins (2 Cor. 7:10) leading you to start obeying God. (Matt. 3:8) The apostle Paul addressed concerning his life in 1 Tim. 1:12–16.
“I thank him who has given me strength, Christ Jesus, our Lord, because he judged me faithful, appointing me to his service, though formerly I was a blasphemer, persecutor and insolent opponent. But I received mercy because I had acted ignorantly in unbelief, and the grace of our Lord overflowed for me with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in him for eternal life.”
If the apostle Paul can repent and find forgiveness, then so can we. Are you seeking the Lord? Do you want to make changes in your life? Are you ready to be in fellowship with God? Listen further to what Paul told the men of Athens. “The god who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in temples made by man, nor is he served by human hands, as though he needed anything, since he himself gives to all mankind life and breath and everything. And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Yet he is actually not far from each one of us.” — Acts 17:24-27
Prayer
Our glorious father in Heaven, Lord, we ask that you show mercy to us. We are sinners. Lord, we want to serve Jesus Christ. Help us to repent by giving up the sins in our lives and replacing them with acts of obedience. Lord, help us to serve you. Teach us what we must do to be obedient servants. In so doing, help us to teach others by word and example. Do not let us hinder your mighty work. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
