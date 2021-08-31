Scripture
Psalms 14: 1 The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” They are corrupt, they do abominable deeds; there is none who does good.
Devotional
The phrase “in his heart” is used in the Old Testament to describe a man and his thoughts. In this case, the fool has decided and declared to himself there is no God. The Psalmist calls this man a fool. Why?
The Apostle Paul addresses this in the book of Romans. In chapter 1 and verses 18 – 22 we read, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools.”
Psalms 19: 1 announces, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.” The Lord wants believers to believe based on evidence. (Heb. 11: 6; Rom. 10: 17) What has God revealed in the things he has made? There are many but one example is God’s provisions for man.
In Genesis 1 we read how God created everything in this physical world in only 6 days. In verses27 and 28, he tells Adam and Eve to be fruitful and multiply. He wanted them to fill the earth and subdue it. With man filling all the areas of the earth, it would be necessary that he travels. God set an order to the stars so that man could use the sun to navigate by day and the stars by night. Have you ever questioned why the Lord placed a star in a fixed location? The North Star enables man to know the northern direction. The fact the Lord gave this order to Adam and Eve and then provided a means by which travel can be accomplished is a sign there is a design or plan to creation. If there is a design, there must be a designer. Who might that be but the almighty God?
There is much more evidence that should be considered. However, one has to seek in order to find. Be of noble mind as the Bereans in Acts 17. They searched daily looking for truth. The fool makes no such search. Isaiah 32: 6 “For the fool speaks folly, and his heart is busy with iniquity, to practice ungodliness, to utter error concerning the LORD, to leave the craving of the hungry unsatisfied, and to deprive the thirsty of drink.”
Prayer
Our glorious heavenly father. Father, you have promised if we seek we will find. We pray for all those who diligently seek truth. We ask that you lead us in this search and keep us from confusion so we will find your knowledge. Lord, you provided a guide to the Ethiopian Eunuch in Acts 8. There may be those seeking who desire a guide as well. We pray you will provide. Lord, we are so thankful for all of the knowledge you have provided man. Help us Lord in our quest and we pray we will put this knowledge to work in your kingdom. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
Richard Dodson - Minister of the Kearney church of Christ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.