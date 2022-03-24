The past two years have been hard. Crisis defines our headlines and trending topics and for deeper reasons than panic clickbait.
I think it’s tempting to declare that we have it harder than previous generations, like there is some sort of difficulty rating or competition. I call this mindset chronological snobbery. Because we’re the ones living through these difficulties, it’s our bias to assume there’s never been a harder time in history.
Another temptation is to wish it away. What kind of pastor would I be if I passed up an opportunity to quote "Lord of the Rings?" J.R.R. Tolkien spoke to chronological snobbery as one character Frodo lamented having to live through such struggle. His wise wizard companion Gandalf encourages him: “'I wish it need not have happened in my time,’ said Frodo. ‘So do I,’ said Gandalf, ‘and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.'”
None of us chose this time to live; “that is not for us to decide.” What we can do is have faith that God has placed us here and now and that God will provide what we need to do when we’re called.
I’m not sure I have the ability to make some type of list of the most challenging time to be alive. I am sure the challenges to life and faith aren’t a new thing.
I have found a lot of comfort from the apostle Paul’s speech to those gathered at the Areopagus in Acts 17 from an older version of the NIV: “From one man he made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live (Acts 17:26, NIV)."
It is tempting to wallow in how hard things are. It’s tempting to think that because we are the latest in the line of generations to experience global health crisis, wars and rumors of wars, racial injustice, and a host of other things my word count prevents me from listing, that we have it the hardest. This is each generation’s challenge: to resist the wishing away of trouble and to instead face the crises of our day with the confidence that God has put us here in this time and in this place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.