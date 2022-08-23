Scripture
Philippians 3:10-11; “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death; if by any means I might attain unto the resurrection of the dead.”
Scripture
Devotional
The apostle Paul is informing the Philippians of what he sacrificed in order to follow Jesus. Before his conversion, Paul excelled at being a Jew. He was a Pharisee and took part in persecuting Christians. Whatever he might have gained living his life as a Pharisee, Paul counted it as worthless to winning Christ. He wanted to know Jesus. He wanted the crown of life when his service was finished. One interesting thing of note from our text is that Paul wanted to have fellowship in the sufferings of Jesus.
Jesus said to his disciples in John 15:20, “Remember the word that I said to you: A servant is not greater than his master. If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word, they will also keep yours.” In that passage, Jesus points out that the world did not like him. Jesus explained why in John 3:19, “And this is the judgment: The light has come into the world and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil.”
Those who desire to live like Jesus must expect persecution. Jesus also told his disciples in Mark 13:9, “But be on your guard. For they will deliver you over to councils, and you will be beaten in synagogues, and you will stand before governors and kings for my sake, to bear witness before them."
The sufferings of these disciples along with the apostle Paul was due to their following the commands of Jesus. How does a Christian respond to such treatment? The Jewish council had instructed the apostles not to teach the gospel of Jesus. Yet, the apostle Peter responded by saying they had to obey God rather than men. Then the council beat the apostles before releasing them. They responded as all Christians do who have fellowship in the sufferings of Jesus. They left the council rejoicing they were counted worthy for such persecution - Acts 5:41.
Prayer
"Our mighty God in Heaven, We thank you for the fellowship in the sufferings of your beloved son. We thank you for counting us worthy. We pray we will be found worthy servants before you on the last day. Help us Lord to look to that day and we pray you will come quickly. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen."
Richard Dodson is minister of Kearney Church of Christ.
