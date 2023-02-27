Fighting back against WOTUS

For farmers, WOTUS is a four-letter word. While it is short for Waters of the United States, what it means for farmers is unprecedented federal overreach and increased regulation over their property and their work to feed the world.
WOTUS was initially defined in the Clean Water Act of 1972, which was a major step forward in protecting our major rivers. Congress gave itself authority to protect navigable waterways, a reasonable definition given their constitutional authority over interstate commerce. However, when the EPA bureaucrats of the Obama Administration came into power, they pushed a new rule establishing federal jurisdiction over any “significant nexus” of water that flows into a navigable waterway.
This redefinition puts almost all Missouri farmland under federal jurisdiction and subject to any rules that may come from a bureaucracy that has little understanding of the real-world and how their decisions affect farmers in Clay and Clinton Counties. President Trump rescinded the rule during his administration, but President Biden canceled that decision on day one of his administration.
On Dec. 30, the EPA published an almost 500-page rule that ignored stakeholder input and reinstituted the “significant nexus” rule that originated under President Obama. The rule was blasted by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins, who said, “Missouri farmers and ranchers want clean water and clear rules. The Administration clearly wants more power and more uncertainty for those of us who work the land and feed the world.”
Congressman Sam Graves said, “You could build (or plow) without asking for permission, but you’d be risking fines of up to $25,000 for every day you’re found in violation or even criminal conviction and a lengthy sentence in federal prison. Those penalties seem awfully steep for covering up a puddle, but that’s because the law was written to dissuade factory owners from dumping toxic chemicals into our rivers, not for punishing farmers for tilling land or families for building homes.”
This week, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined 22 other state Attorneys General in filing suit to stop the implementation of the new EPA rule. The lawsuit asserts that President Biden’s interpretation of WOTUS “goes beyond the power Congress delegated in the Clean Water Act, raises serious constitutional concerns, and runs roughshod over the Administrative Procedure Act.”
Farmers work hard to ensure the land they are farming today is as rich and fertile as possible for the next generation. We must fight against this overreach from Washington and preserve our farmer’s ability to feed the world.
This submission was taken from a capitol report newsletter from Josh Hurlbert. Hurlbert is a state representative elected to serve in the Missouri House for District 8, covering part of Clay County. He can be reached at (573) 751-0246 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.
In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, the Courier-Tribune is reaching out to local school districts about their safety policies and procedures and how recent incidents may be impacting them going forward. Now we want to hear from you. Do you think schools do enough to keep kids safe?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.