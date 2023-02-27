Fighting back against WOTUS

For farmers, WOTUS is a four-letter word. While it is short for Waters of the United States, what it means for farmers is unprecedented federal overreach and increased regulation over their property and their work to feed the world.

WOTUS was initially defined in the Clean Water Act of 1972, which was a major step forward in protecting our major rivers. Congress gave itself authority to protect navigable waterways, a reasonable definition given their constitutional authority over interstate commerce. However, when the EPA bureaucrats of the Obama Administration came into power, they pushed a new rule establishing federal jurisdiction over any “significant nexus” of water that flows into a navigable waterway.

This submission was taken from a capitol report newsletter from Josh Hurlbert. Hurlbert is a state representative elected to serve in the Missouri House for District 8, covering part of Clay County. He can be reached at (573) 751-0246 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.

