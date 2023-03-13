This week, the Missouri Senate focused on one of the most hotly debated issues we will tackle this year. Senate Bill 49 combines three separate bills, each of which would prohibit physicians and health care facilities from providing gender transition procedures to minor children. I sponsored one of the bills that was merged into SB 49, the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.”

Senator Hoskins welcomed Johnson County Recorder of Deeds Stormy Taylor, left, and Cooper County Recorder of Deeds Georgia Esser, right, to the Capitol on Tuesday, March 7.

This capitol report came from Sen. Denny Hoskins' office. Hoskins represents Missouri's Senate District 21, which includes part of Clay County. His office can be reached by phone at (573) 751-4302 or email at Denny.Hoskins@senate.mo.gov.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.