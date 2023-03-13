This week, the Missouri Senate focused on one of the most hotly debated issues we will tackle this year. Senate Bill 49 combines three separate bills, each of which would prohibit physicians and health care facilities from providing gender transition procedures to minor children. I sponsored one of the bills that was merged into SB 49, the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.”
Senator Hoskins welcomed Johnson County Recorder of Deeds Stormy Taylor, left, and Cooper County Recorder of Deeds Georgia Esser, right, to the Capitol on Tuesday, March 7.
Protecting children from gender transition treatments and surgeries was already one of my top priorities this legislative session. The issue took on even greater urgency for me with the publication of allegations from a former employee of a children’s transgender clinic in St. Louis. The whistleblower described children being rushed toward irreversible “treatments” without sufficient understanding of the potential consequences. The issue truly came home, though, when two young women who “de-transitioned” testified before a Senate committee. Their stories of regret were heart-breaking and strengthened my resolve to address the issue. I believe these women’s lives were forever impacted by the gender transition industry, which rushed them into life-altering decisions before they understood the impacts.
Discussions over SB 49 actually began in the Senate chamber the previous week, but carried over into this week’s floor debate. Senators who opposed the bill launched a filibuster to prevent the measure coming to a vote. While opponents held the floor, negotiations were taking place to try to arrive at a consensus on language that could pass the Senate. After two days of stalling on the floor by the opposition, the Senate took a recess so members could gather and discuss the path forward. In a move that came as a surprise to many – certainly, it surprised me – a decision was made to adjourn, and the Senate began its annual one-week spring recess a day early.
I voted against early adjournment during our caucus deliberations and I was disappointed we tabled SB 49 again. I’m hopeful the Senate will eventually agree on language that protects our children from irreversible and life-altering hormonal treatments or surgeries, but if that’s not possible, I’m prepared to invoke a rarely used parliamentary procedure to bring the bill to a vote. I am absolutely committed to protecting our kids and will do what’s necessary to pass a bill to prevent minor children from being subjected to transgender transition treatments.
This capitol report came from Sen. Denny Hoskins' office. Hoskins represents Missouri's Senate District 21, which includes part of Clay County. His office can be reached by phone at (573) 751-4302 or email at Denny.Hoskins@senate.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.