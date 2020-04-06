Find refuge, strength in crisis this Easter

2020 will no doubt go down in history as the year a virus stopped the world in its tracks. Our usual daily tasks were forced to a screeching halt. Standard operating procedures were dramatically changed by personal distancing. In a matter of days, the hustle and bustle of the workday world was altered to where people were challenged to find things to do at home 24/7.
Instead of having 40 hours per week at work and school, now families were looking for positive new ways to cohabitate all day, every day. The usual excitement for getting out and about with the arrival of springtime was instead met by the commands to shutdown and stay at home.
In biblical times, people faced numerous crisis situations when their faith in God was greatly challenged. We read in the Old Testament about the great flood, plagues, starvation in the desert, den of lions, fiery furnace, whale and more. In the New Testament the followers of Jesus were subjected to being flogged, stoned, and other brutal persecutions.
Christians are being tested in a variety of new ways by COVID-19. This enemy cannot be seen and is not fighting for a specific flag, nation, political slant, religion, culture, age, race, income, job status or ideology. The front lines of this battle are not military troops wearing battle gear with bullets, grenades and guns, rather they are health care workers and first responders wearing different uniforms with badges, fire helmets, scrubs, shields, masks, and medical gloves.
This war is different. With social distancing, it is forcing us to find new ways of caring and serving. Churches large and small are worshiping separately via the internet. One of the most dangerous and unhealthy things we can do is to gather for worship. This battle gets worse and can even become life-threatening when we are together. Oddly enough, in some ways a crisis brings people together like never before. When people who are opposites in every way possible are facing scary moments together, it can actually break down barriers and build bridges never before imagined.
On Easter Sunday we celebrate how Jesus’ resurrection revealed the miraculous power of God. This same divine power also gives us reason for hope in times of crises. In the 46th Psalm it is written, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
People of faith often remember and hold onto this reminder that God is the one who can carry us through tragedies, provide comfort and peace in times of turmoil and give us the strength and power to overcome anything that we face. May our prayers for healing and peace be lifted for ourselves, our acquaintances, our nation, and our world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.