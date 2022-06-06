Harvesters — The Community Food Network and its network of nonprofit pantry partner agencies provide food assistance to someone in need more than 3 million times each year. That’s one of the findings of a new hunger study released. “Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021” shows 54% of food-insecure neighbors served by Harvesters’ network in 26 counties of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas get more than half of their monthly food from a food pantry.
The study, conducted by the University of Missouri’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security in conjunction with Harvesters and many of its pantries, is an unprecedented look at those who face food insecurity and the pantries who serve them. It examines the impacts of hunger and the difficult choices many people face to make ends meet.
The study, conducted in the summer of 2021, shows 226,000 different people receive food assistance each month from the food pantries and mobile food distributions in Harvesters’ network. The study does not measure those served by Harvesters’ network of community kitchens and shelters or after-school, summer, and weekend BackSnack feeding programs for children.
“While this study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic when need was higher, we know much of that need remains today,” said Harvesters’ President and CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson. “Families and seniors impacted by the pandemic are still struggling to get back on their feet, and now there is the added challenge of high food, gas and housing prices due to inflation.”
Nearly three-fourths of households served make less than $25,000 a year, forcing them to make tough choices. Forty-nine percent of households have had to choose between paying for food or utilities, 40% have had to choose between paying for food and paying for medicine or medical care and 38% have had to choose between paying for food and paying for housing.
Households cope with food insecurity in a variety of ways. Sixty-three percent report buying the cheapest food available regardless of its nutritional value. Forty-eight percent have eaten food past its expiration date, 26% pawned or sold personal items and 22% have watered down food or drinks.
“’Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021’ confirms that our network is serving a very diverse group of people, who come from all corners of our 26-county service area,” Nicholson-Watson said. “The face of hunger is young and, increasingly, it is seniors. It also includes veterans and college students.”
A summary of the findings is available at www.harvesters.org.
Households relying on Harvesters’ pantry network for food often face challenges related to their health and well-being. Fifty-five percent have at least one person with high blood pressure and 38% reported at least one person with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Nearly half of households served have at least one member without any kind of health insurance.
“Providing nutritious food to hungry people is the key to a healthier community,” said Nicholson-Watson. “When we give good, safe food to hungry children, families and seniors, we are making them stronger, healthier and more capable of succeeding in school, at work and as productive members of our community.”
