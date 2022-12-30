December can be a good time for some reflection, so I thought I’d take a look back at my health columns from the past year.
For such a diverse set of columns, there was one key theme that ran throughout: Small changes can be powerful tools for health. Here are 18 quick, healthy wins you can pick from to work into your days between now and the new year.
1. Say “no, thank you” to whipped cream – at least sometimes.
2. Pick a day to go meatless and cheese-less. Bonus: Go even healthier with a lot of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
3. Choose the small size when ordering a sweet, holiday-flavored coffee drink. Bonus: Try unsweetened coffee or tea instead, with just a dash of milk.
4. Switch up the order of foods in your cupboards and fridge. Move healthier choices (fruits, vegetables, nuts) to where they’re easier to see and grab.
5. Instead of alcohol, choose fizzy water or an alcohol-free beer or spirit at your next holiday gathering.
6. Pick a day where you take a five-minute standing and easy stretching break every hour.
7. Try walking for some of your close-by errands instead of taking a car or transit (if you can do it safely).
8. Take your kids to the indoor playground at your local rec center.
9. Pick a morning and commit to fitting in an exercise class or some other physical activity before your day gets busy.
10. Say “no, thank you” to that afternoon tea or coffee, or choose decaf instead.
11. Pick a night to get to bed 30 – 60 minutes earlier than you would normally.
12. Pick a night to go without any screens once you get in bed. Bonus: Silence your phone or leave it in another room (if you’re able to be out of contact).
13. Pick an hour (or even an afternoon) to fully unplug – from social media, news, podcasts or just screens in general.
14. Try to take some time for yourself, especially when things get stressful. Visit with friends, take a yoga or stretching class or go for a walk (if you can do it safely).
15. If you’re in a mental health crisis, call 988 – Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
16. If you haven’t yet, pick a day to get your flu vaccine and COVID booster. Bonus: Make plans for your family to keep up to date on vaccines.
17. Call your doctor or clinic about scheduling any missed or upcoming cancer screenings.
18. If you smoke, spend five minutes checking out smokefree.gov. Bonus: Text QUIT to 47848 to receive daily text messages to help you stop smoking, from smokefree.gov.
Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the free prevention tool YourDiseaseRisk.com.
