If you ask friends to name three things that increase the risk of cancer, it’d be likely that some version of “family history” would make most of their lists.

They’d be right, of course. Having a family history of cancer can increase the risk of developing the disease, sometimes very much so. At the same time, the link between the two can be more nuanced.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally-recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the free prevention tool YourDiseaseRisk.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.