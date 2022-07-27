When I was much younger, I would often accompany my mom to the grocery store. This often meant begging for the newest Fizzy’s flavor or some other delightful confection that had just arrived on the grocery shelves.
Money being tight, the answer was often “No, we can’t afford that today.” I can remember replying in response, “Well, when I get out on my own, I’m going to buy every new thing that comes out!” For me, that seemed to be the ultimate freedom. It wasn’t that many years later that I learned that being on my own or “free” meant that I had to make responsible choices.
There are several ways to look at freedom: freedom of, freedom to or freedom from.
We in America celebrate the freedoms we have: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, freedom to criticize, freedom to choose who represents us, and for most, freedom from oppression.
But it seems that in today’s environment there are too many who want freedom from responsibility of what they say or do or freedom from consequences of their actions.
Perhaps we need to look at our freedoms as an opportunity to make the world a better place for all of us. Fortunately, we have the freedom to love. John 13:34-35 in the New Testament of the Christian Bible tells us, “A new commandment I give you; As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples.”
How does this love look in the real world? In Romans 13:9-10 we read, “The commandments, ‘You shall not commit adultery; You shall not commit murder; You shall not steal; You shall not covet’; and any other commandment there may be, are summed up in this word, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.”
Wouldn’t it be the heaven on earth we strive for if we all, Christian and non-Christian alike, would just love one another?
I recently read a quote attributed to Peter Marshall that goes like this, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”
We started out the month by celebrating the freedoms we have as a nation.
Let’s use those freedoms to make this a better place for all we come in contact with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.