Future utility rates below state, national averages

I’m proud of our cooperative’s track record of being able to offer affordable and reliable energy to the communities we serve. We’ve only had to raise rates two times in my last 10 years on the board. The last increase was in 2016, and there’s a whole heck of lot of things that have happened in the world since then that have increased the costs of everything.
At the December Board of Directors meeting, PCEC’s leadership presented their annual budget report and financial forecast. Inflation has been on the rise, and our cooperative has fortunately been able to absorb the costs without impacting rates. Continued increases in wholesale power and operations costs have finally forced our hand.
As co-op consumer-members, each of the board members pay the same rates as you. When faced with the prospect of an increase, no one on the board wants to have to go that direction. But, our role requires us to act on the best interests of the cooperative and ensure we maintain a balanced budget.
After analyzing all of the data with management, we determined a 7.5% increase in overall revenue is necessary to maintain responsible financial health for the cooperative. I have taken a look at how we compare on rates, and with this increase, we will still be below the average rate in Missouri.
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average residential rate per kilowatt hour in Missouri in November of 2022 was 11.94 cents. Our cooperative’s average residential rate is currently sitting at 11.03 cents. Projections with the increase would put it roughly at 11.85 cents, still below average, even with rates anticipated to rise further across the country this year.
I feel even more encouraged when looking around at our neighboring states that our cooperative’s three-tiered system places us in an enviable position. The nationwide average rate is 15.6 cents.
The new rates will help keep us in a strong position of providing reliable power. This change will not go into effect until your November bill. I feel like we have made a sound decision based on all the data at our disposal. We’ve done our best to ensure we can meet the needs of the cooperative without overcharging members. I am confident our cooperative is one of the best around and we will continue to offer safe, affordable and reliable power along with the excellent member satisfaction we have all come to expect.
Kendall Davis is Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative's board president. PCEC serves more than 25,000 active services and 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray counties.
