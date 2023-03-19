Future utility rates below state, national averages
Submitted graphic

I’m proud of our cooperative’s track record of being able to offer affordable and reliable energy to the communities we serve. We’ve only had to raise rates two times in my last 10 years on the board. The last increase was in 2016, and there’s a whole heck of lot of things that have happened in the world since then that have increased the costs of everything.

At the December Board of Directors meeting, PCEC’s leadership presented their annual budget report and financial forecast. Inflation has been on the rise, and our cooperative has fortunately been able to absorb the costs without impacting rates. Continued increases in wholesale power and operations costs have finally forced our hand.

Kendall Davis is Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative's board president. PCEC serves more than 25,000 active services and 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.