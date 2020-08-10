Scripture
Psalms 19: 7-10: “The law of the lord is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the lord is sure, making wise the simple; the precepts of the lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; the fear of the lord is clean, enduring forever; the rules of the lord are true, and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, even much fine gold; sweeter also than honey and drippings of the honeycomb.”
Devotional
The desire for Gold has led to the ruin of many. They risked harm by starvation, disease, avalanches and floods. In the spring of 1898, an avalanche along the Chilkoot Pass trail killed 63 people. Despite the dangers, prospectors kept heading to the Alaskan Klondike to seek their treasure.
Why does man value gold, a rare metal that does not corrode and is desired to use in coins and jewelry? In spite of his strong longing to obtain it, man does not need gold. The value placed on gold is not established by need but by want.
In this text in Psalms, David makes a case that God’s word is more valuable than gold. David tells the reader that the word revives the soul, educates the simple, rejoices the heart. God’s word fulfills basic needs of man. Therefore, why would anyone work to obtain gold more than to know God’s truth?
Would man go to the same risk as the gold prospectors in trying to learn God’s word? The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 3: 16-17 that scriptures are profitable to make man complete and equipped for every good work. Does that sound like something you value? The only way you can obtain this treasure is to be a Bible miner. We need to get busy and study the Bible.
Prayer
"Our mighty father in heaven, bless us this day. We pray the prayer of Agur, son of Jakeh in Proverbs 31. 'Give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with the food that is needful for me, lest I be full and deny you and say, Who is the lord? or lest I be poor and steal and profane the name of my God.' Father, help us to choose what is good in this world. Help us use your blessings to help others. Forgive us. In Christ name we pray, Amen."
