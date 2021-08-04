My so-called smartphone apparently does not know the difference between “good” and “God.” It has a feature for people like me who are either too rushed or too lazy to lift their finger off the screen when typing. I can swipe my finger over the letters, and the phone figures out the words I am trying to type, most of the time. However, when I swipe my fingers across the letters G-O-D for “God” it always interprets it as “good.”
It is difficult to recognize God. We so-called smart people have a hard time recognizing God’s presence and activity in our lives and our world. We mistakenly attribute “acts of God,” like forest fires and disease, to an angry God and wonder where God is in all the division and misinformation we see. At the same time, we miss so many good things God has done in our world and continues to do by the Holy Spirit acting through the people in our lives. God is not angry, uncaring, or far off; we’re just not always great at recognizing God.
We can tell good craftsmanship from shoddy. We recognize good music when we hear it and good food when we taste it. We know when a kid makes a good play on the ball field and when an Olympian is good at their sport. We know when someone is being a good friend. We know good. What we forget is that all these good things happen by the grace and power of God. From the very beginning of creation, God has been making things good.
Fortunately, I can train my smartphone to be smarter. Every time it puts the word “good” on the screen, I change it to “God.” After a while, it learns. It knows now that I mean “God.” We can learn, too.
We can keep pointing at the good in the world and calling it what it really is: God. God is behind our talents and passions. God empowers the sun to shine, medical workers to heal, retailers to serve and friends (and pets) who love. God is behind all those things around us that we call good.
Unfortunately, I have a new problem with my phone. Now, whenever I want to type the word “good” on my phone, it puts in “God.” Texts go out that say things like, “God job on your game,” or “I got some God news today.” My phone subtly reminds me that everything good I have to talk about is also an opportunity to see God behind it. I think my smartphone might be smarter than me.
May you see God in all the good things around you today and every day. “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" - Romans 10:15.
