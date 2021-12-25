Since Dec. 1, I have been planning outfits for most days based on what I think characters in Hallmark Christmas movies might wear. I created a character for myself who lives in a town called Christmas. I imagine myself a bookstore owner who is a member of the area chamber of commerce and who is involved in the town.
I also have a bit of a secret identity. So my outfits have fit certain scenarios, based on ideas from our office manager; formal sweaters to skirts and knee-high boots to nice pants and ankle boots. Even my Friday casual looks have been put to use for running the bookstore to days spent wrapping presents and baking cookies. Here is my Hallmark Christmas movie character’s journal entry.
Wow, the month of December has been so crazy, but crazy hectic in a good way. The bookstore, By the Book & the Newspaper, is humming with steady customer traffic. It’s great to see a town of readers. Fridays and Saturdays are so busy, but people have patience and holiday spirit to spare.
What can I say about our town of Christmas? It’s a fiercely loyal community where people really want to help others. It’s not perfect by any stretch. There are squabbles and people do argue.
I helped to set up a charity tea. The pink outfit for that day proved to be a winner. There were some takes that I represented a certain 1980s film (“Pretty in Pink”), but that was fine with me. It was a sweet time with some sweet tea and sweeter friends.
In planning the winter soiree, I had to make sure to dress warmly with a sweater and boots. The barn event space owners save by turning the temperature down unless in full use. It’s a tough climate, but with the right attire, it’s worth it to see the horses.
I left the bookstore a few times with my new young hire. She seems to enjoy Christmas and I believe some day she might take up her own small business in town. When the store closes, she enjoys making cookies with me.
I was asked to be a judge for the gingerbread house competition. I am an old softie at heart and really have a hard time scoring anything too low.
The town really stepped it up with the Christmas parade and winter soiree. Truly everyone participates in some fashion. The kids are so sweet in their costumes that look like presents and elves. Then the town painted itself Christmas red for the soiree. From the mayor to this bookstore owner, those who attended looked like Cinderella and her prince had come to party. Speaking of, my employee and her beau are definitely hitting it off. Maybe I helped with the love match.
No matter what, I am the fierce protector of this community. Like Jack Frost, we have been around for a while. After all, if you translate my name, Kellie is Gaelic for warrior and Houx in old French means holly.
Even a town called Christmas needs to support every now and then.
