Scripture
Matthew 27:24–25; “So when Pilate saw that he was gaining nothing, but rather that a riot was beginning, he took water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying, ‘I am innocent of this man’s blood; see to it yourselves.’ And all the people answered, ‘His blood be on us and on our children!’”
Devotional
In Exodus 32, we read how Moses interceded for Israel. The Lord had just delivered the two tablets to Moses containing the ten commandments. While Moses was away, Israel constructed a golden calf to be their god. The Lord was angry and revealed to Moses he was going to destroy the people. Moses took the opportunity to request the Lord to turn from his wrath. When Jesus was crucified, we see him trying to find mercy for the Jews.
In Luke 23:34 Jesus calls out to God, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Even though the crucifixion of Jesus was part of the culmination of God’s plan to save man, you would think his great patience was tested. Jesus knew the mind of his father. He knew of his wrath. Like Moses, he cried out for the father to show mercy. The Jews had made a bold, but ignorant statement by requesting that Jesus’ blood be on them and their children.
In other passages we read more about their lack of knowledge. Peter acknowledged how the Jews killed Jesus in ignorance in Acts 3:17. The Apostle Paul took note of the ignorance of the rulers in killing Jesus in 1 Corinthians 2:8. He even addressed his own ignorance in 1 Timothy 1:13. Being ignorant of God’s will can be a dangerous thing.
Fortunately, everything about Jesus which man needs to know has been revealed in the Bible. Ephesians 1:7–10 and 2 Timothy 3:15–17.
This is why the Apostle Paul said this to the men of Athens in Acts 17:30–31, “The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent, because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.”
Have you taken the opportunity to learn and obey the will of God? Hebrews 10:26–31; “For if we go on sinning deliberately after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins, but a fearful expectation of judgment, and a fury of fire that will consume the adversaries.”
Anyone who has set aside the law of Moses dies without mercy on the evidence of two or three witnesses. How much worse punishment, do you think, will be deserved by the one who has trampled underfoot the son of God, and has profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified, and has outraged the Spirit of grace?
For we know him who said, “Vengeance is mine; I will repay.” And again, “The Lord will judge his people.” It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”
My friends, please do not be guilty of the blood of Jesus.
Prayer
“Our glorious father in Heaven, Lord, we are thankful for the salvation brought to us by your son. We have learned through his word that we should not live according to our own desires but by your will. Lord, help us to be obedient as the 3,000 in Acts 2 by being baptized for the remission of sins. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.”
