Three years ago this month I began a new phase of my ministry. With 25 years of professional work as clergy behind me, I thought I was more prepared than I actually was. However, I’m not sure anything in our lives really readies one to step into hospice — not as a patient, nor as a care provider.
What I have discovered in my time as a hospice chaplain is that the journey we take in the final hours and days of our lives often contains as much meaning and opportunity for growth as any of the decades that precede our death. Being witness to this journey has taught me so much and my teachers have been the men and women I have been blessed to call “my patients.”
“I am ready to go,” a patient said. “I didn’t think I would be, but here I am. I expected to be afraid. I’m not usually a very brave person. But I don’t feel scared. If I tell you something, I hope you won’t think I’ve lost my mind. I’m kind of excited to die. Please understand, I’m grateful for my life! It’s been such a gift. Even this cancer has been a gift. Everything is so vivid and clear to me now. But, I want to see what is next. It’s like an adventure!”
Not everyone is as clear-minded and hopeful about their approaching death as Ellen was. One of the gifts of my ministry is that I get to meet people exactly where they are and be their companion in that place.
Our relationship is unencumbered by a need to change anyone’s feelings, values or beliefs. I have found, however, that when many people get to the end of their earthly lives, they are as peaceful, accepting and even joyful as Ellen was.
This is a rather astonishing thing to discover given the energy we put into keeping ourselves alive and vibrant. But for many, there is a shift that happens when the inevitable becomes apparent that leads us to focus not on preservation, but on transformation.
Even as people of faith, we live in a culture that struggles to accept death as a normal and expected event. We spend literally billions on pills and potions to prolong our youth as long as possible. But to each of us, death will come. What our faith offers, however, is beyond billions in value. It is nothing less than the chance to step forward into what is next without fear.
My work in hospice chaplaincy reminds me of this every day. The most faithful in my midst — such as Ellen — live their final days holding two truths as undeniable. Life is a gift. And death can be, too.
