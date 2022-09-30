For the past two years, Missourians have seen inflation and higher prices take their toll and make life more difficult on families. Gas is up a dollar and a half. Diesel is up over $2 a gallon. Egg prices have tripled. Mortgage rates are approaching 7%, up from under 3% two years ago. And the overall inflation rate has climbed to 8.3% — territory we have not seen since the Carter Administration.

Meanwhile, state revenues have been surging. Just three months into the new fiscal year, Missouri has already taken in $455 million more than the same timeframe in 2021. Even after approving the largest state budget in history, fully funding our schools, increasing beginner teacher salaries, giving state employees a needed raise and making important capital investments like a new Northland Career Center facility, the state still left $1 billion unspent and in reserve.

This submission was taken from a capitol report newsletter from Josh Hurlbert. Hurlbert is a state representative elected to serve in the Missouri House, covering part of Clay County including Smithville. He can be reached at (573) 751-9760 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.

