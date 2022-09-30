For the past two years, Missourians have seen inflation and higher prices take their toll and make life more difficult on families. Gas is up a dollar and a half. Diesel is up over $2 a gallon. Egg prices have tripled. Mortgage rates are approaching 7%, up from under 3% two years ago. And the overall inflation rate has climbed to 8.3% — territory we have not seen since the Carter Administration.
Meanwhile, state revenues have been surging. Just three months into the new fiscal year, Missouri has already taken in $455 million more than the same timeframe in 2021. Even after approving the largest state budget in history, fully funding our schools, increasing beginner teacher salaries, giving state employees a needed raise and making important capital investments like a new Northland Career Center facility, the state still left $1 billion unspent and in reserve.
It was clear that there was no better time to allow hardworking Missourians to keep more of their hard-earned money than right now. Missourians know better on where to spend their dollars without the government taking it from them. And government absolutely should not receive a windfall while Missourians fight to make ends meet every month.
The House approved Senate Bills 3 and 5 by a bipartisan vote of 98-32, sending the largest tax cut in Missouri’s history to the governor’s desk. The plan would reduce Missouri’s top individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% in 2023. Healthy revenue growth could then trigger additional cuts to incrementally bring the rate down to a fully enacted 4.5%. General revenue growth of $175 million would trigger a reduction of 0.15% to bring the top rate down to 4.8%. Additional 0.1% reductions would be enacted with annual general revenue growth of at least $200 million. The bill would also exempt the first $1,000 of Missourians’ income from taxation. Under current law, only the first $100 of a taxpayer’s income is exempt from taxation.
All told, the bill will provide $335 million in income tax relief in 2023 and $1 billion when fully enacted.
After passage of the bill, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement praising the General Assembly for answering his call to “cut Missourians' taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.” Parson added that the bill will “provide real relief to taxpaying Missourians. Relief that is even more critical now as Missouri families face rising grocery bills, high gas prices and record inflation. This bill means our administration will have cut Missourians' income tax rate by almost a full percentage point or a nearly 15% decrease.”
This submission was taken from a capitol report newsletter from Josh Hurlbert. Hurlbert is a state representative elected to serve in the Missouri House, covering part of Clay County including Smithville. He can be reached at (573) 751-9760 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.
