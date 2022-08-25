stock_teenbiblestudy

We should strive, not to build a city to make a name for ourselves, but instead to build a community. We can build understanding. We can listen as loudly as we speak, says Nikki Cooley, pastor at Liberty’s First Presbyterian Church.

Acts 2:2-4 reads, “And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the holy spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the spirit gave them ability.”

On June 5, Christians around the world celebrated Pentecost. We read the passage from Acts and marveled at what it would be like to not have language be a barrier that separates us.

Nikki Cooley is pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Liberty. She wrote this submission on behalf of the Liberty Ministerial Alliance.

