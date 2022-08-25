We should strive, not to build a city to make a name for ourselves, but instead to build a community. We can build understanding. We can listen as loudly as we speak, says Nikki Cooley, pastor at Liberty’s First Presbyterian Church.
Acts 2:2-4 reads, “And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the holy spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the spirit gave them ability.”
On June 5, Christians around the world celebrated Pentecost. We read the passage from Acts and marveled at what it would be like to not have language be a barrier that separates us.
We may not experience the drama of wind, fire and suddenly being multilingual, but it is by the spirit of God that we are united. It is by our presence together on this earth that we are united.
By our need for bonds and connections we are united.
We have to be able to communicate with one another. Increasingly, it seems like we are speaking different languages.
I have been a part of several gatherings where people were all speaking English, but misunderstanding seemed to be in charge.
It is important to remember the power of listening to understand. We have more in common than we do that separates us.
The story of that Pentecost makes me think about this story from Genesis 11:1, 6-9, “Now the whole earth had one language and the same words. And the lord said, ‘Look, they are one people, and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do; nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them. Come, let us go down, and confuse their language there, so that they will not understand one another’s speech.’ So the lord scattered them abroad from there over the face of all the earth, and they left off building the city. Therefore it was called Babel, because there the lord confused the language of all the earth; and from there the lord scattered them abroad over the face of all the earth.”
We should strive, not to build a city to make a name for ourselves, but instead to build a community. We can build understanding. We can listen as loudly as we speak. Let the wind of God propel us into action, let the fire in our hearts burn for justice and use our voices to speak while still using our ears to listen.
Nikki Cooley is pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Liberty. She wrote this submission on behalf of the Liberty Ministerial Alliance.
