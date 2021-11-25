As families and friends gather around a table to partake in a hearty Thanksgiving meal, many may have a moment of blessing, a prayer or perhaps each person at the table will express their thankfulness.
Gratitude, from the Latin word gratus, meaning “pleasing or thankful,” is a feeling of appreciation felt by the recipient of kindness such as when receiving gifts, help, favors or other types of generosity.
In the past 19 months or so, being thankful has come from an assorted bag of negative and positive experiences for many.
The mixed bag is something I have been carrying as well. My mother is recovering from a stroke. While I am thankful she is still with us, it’s been emotionally hard for those who love her. Then there were positives with my daughter graduating college and then getting into a prestigious master’s program.
To get some help for this column, I have been chatting with people about gratitude. Garrette Brown, art teacher at EPiC Elementary in Liberty, said looking back, he is glad to still be here. He finds himself hugging his son a little bit tighter and being less quick to anger and more grateful for his wife.
“What we need now is to be responsive and hold space for people. It’s time to be more compassionate,” he said.
I have found myself looking for the simple and uncomplicated things to be grateful for once again and offer a little compassion when I can.
Let’s start with love. I bet the world would be sorely lacking and a much different place if we lacked the ability to love and be loved.
How about laughter with good friends? It’s been tough to laugh through the past year or so, but there are times that are better with a little chuckle.
I am going to add patience here. These trying times can test even the calmest person. We could all use more patience.
I am grateful for my hobbies and those who taught me to knit. My other hobby is reading, and I’m thankful for the skill of reading as well as libraries and teachers.
My daughter would say pets. She adopted a kitten as she has moved away from Missouri for graduate school. I am happy she has found joy in a four-legged, white-pawed kitten.
In my career, I meet strangers and I always appreciate their kindness as we share stories together. They become a great gift I don’t take for granted.
Last, I am grateful for the challenges in this crazy world. Sometimes I wish I had a few less, but it’s an adventure each and every day.
